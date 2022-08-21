The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Economic Witch Doctors

August 21, 2022   |   Tags: ,
“Most economists are political apologists masquerading as economists,” wrote investor and author Doug Casey in an online article entitled “How Economic Witch Doctors Convince Everyone They’re Really Neurosurgeons.”  They “tailor theories to help politicians demonstrate the alleged virtue and necessity of their quest for more power” — so much so that economics has become “the …


