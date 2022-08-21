Here’s Tater’s Final Signoff at CNN as the Lights Go Dim on “Reliable Sources”

Last week, CNN announced they canceled “Reliable Sources” after three decades and had fired host Brian Stelter. Today was his last show.

As Jack Posobiec noted, he appeared to be fighting back tears as he signed off.

Brian Stelter struggling to hold back tears as he ends his last broadcast pic.twitter.com/mv7Hpav2AL — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 21, 2022

CNN is under new ownership and appears to be keeping with their promise to minimize opinion shows and focus on hard news. We’ll see if that continues to be true. We’ll also see if they continue firing the old guard as the shakeup is reportedly not over.

As Donald Trump said, “May he rest in peace.”

