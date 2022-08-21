LIVE: The Moment of Truth Summit by Mike Lindell, Day Two

Mike Lindell and many other America First patriots are still fighting the good fight to expose the massive, widespread voter fraud that stole the 2020 election.

Some have said we should “move on” and focus on future elections. But anyone who believes the 2020 election was stolen must not give up because it is our duty as American citizens to hold people accountable. Even if you don’t think we can correct the results of the 2020 election, we must continue to expose what happened because nobody has been brought to justice.

There is no way to move on if they believe they got away with it. So far, they have, but there are still efforts to bring the truth to light, including the Truth Summit this weekend.

Here’s the summit:

