NATO Member: Hostile Russian Agents Caught Operating Inside Alliance Borders, Soldiers Hospitalized

August 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A pair of soldiers in Albania were injured while attempting to apprehend two Russian and a Ukrainian from entering a military facility in central Albania, in an incident that proves […] The post NATO Member: Hostile Russian Agents Caught Operating Inside Alliance Borders, Soldiers Hospitalized appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...