Ted Cruz Tweets Three Words and the Crowd Goes Wild

Senator Ted Cruz has always been very good at social media, especially compared to his fellow Republican lawmakers. He’s no Donald Trump or Alexandria Ocrazio-Cortex, but he holds his own. But even he doesn’t usually get over 50,000 likes on a single Tweet.

This one did the trick:

Abolish the IRS.

Abolish the IRS. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 21, 2022

Cruz has been an opponent of the IRS since landing on Capitol Hill. He made it one of his primary policy platforms to reduce the size of the IRS during his 2016 presidential run, claiming he wanted Americans to be able to file taxes on a postcard.

Democrats are currently attempting to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents.

