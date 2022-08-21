Worsening Food Shortages: Farmers Say They Are Killing Off Crops & Selling Livestock

August 21, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The food shortages are going to get worse in the coming months. As we creep towards autumn, farmers are reporting that they are having to sell off livestock and kill off crops because of the drought. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has released a new report claiming that 37 percent of farmers across the United States …



Read More...