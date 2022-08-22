The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Regime Targets Red States, Religious Voters In Latest Push To Normalize Unpopular Abortion Radicalism

August 22, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
Joe Biden speaking from podiumWhile the Associated Press demands Republicans defend why they are pro-life, the Biden administration is plotting to target states that have implemented common-sense abortion restrictions that a majority of U.S. voters and at least half of Democrats support. Despite voters’ deeply negative feelings about taxpayer-funded abortion until birth, the Biden-Harris White House is partnering with radical abortion groups such as […]


Tags: , ,
