Brickbat: Maybe Knock First?

August 22, 2022

Jennifer Michele said she was surprised to get a Ring doorbell alert and see two Pasco County, Florida, deputies outside her front door. She said she was even more surprised when she spoke to them through the camera and found they were there to serve an eviction notice. Michele owns her home. The cops eventually figured out they were at the wrong house, but not before the locksmith who was with them had drilled into Michele's door lock and broke it. "I just think—if I didn't catch it, would all my stuff be in the driveway? I don't know. I don't know how it would've played out if I didn't catch it," said Michele.

