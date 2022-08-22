New Study Shows An Alarming Link Between Being A Conspiracy Theorist And Not Having Myocarditis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke at a press briefing Monday in which she acknowledged an apparent link between those who believe in high-level government shadow conspiracies and not having myocarditis. According to the CDC's findings, "total nutjobs" appear to be immune to the little-known heart condition, leaving experts puzzled.



