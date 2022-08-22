The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Supreme Court Rules That Urinals With No Dividers Are Unconstitutional

August 22, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON — In a landmark decision announced this week, the Supreme Court ruled that a Pennsylvania public restroom installer had acted with criminal intent against males who want to relieve themselves with adequate protection from chatty, curious neighbors. While the 6-3 decision solidified several guidelines for public restrooms, the nation's highest court earned the most accolades for declaring urinals without dividers to be unconstitutional.


