Supreme Court Rules That Urinals With No Dividers Are Unconstitutional

August 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON — In a landmark decision announced this week, the Supreme Court ruled that a Pennsylvania public restroom installer had acted with criminal intent against males who want to relieve themselves with adequate protection from chatty, curious neighbors. While the 6-3 decision solidified several guidelines for public restrooms, the nation's highest court earned the most accolades for declaring urinals without dividers to be unconstitutional.



