Texas Builds 600 Miles Of Border Wall Using U-Haul Trucks From California

August 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

EL PASO, TX — Discarded U-Haul trucks abandoned by Californians immigrating to Texas have been repurposed as over 600 miles of new border wall along the America/Mexico border. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the wall is already cutting down on illegal immigration and California immigration since they've refused to send trucks back to California.



