WATCH: Why Dr. Fauci Won’t Be Missed

August 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, is finally stepping down. The chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden said Monday he will be "moving on" from his career in medical bureaucracy but is "not retiring in the classic sense." He will formally exit the Biden administration at the end of the year, after which the liberal sex symbol said he plans to "devote himself to traveling, writing and encouraging young people to enter government service." The post WATCH: Why Dr. Fauci Won’t Be Missed appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



