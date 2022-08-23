The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Extending Student Loan Moratorium Would Negate ‘Inflation Reduction Act’s’ Impact on Deficit

August 23, 2022   |   Tags:

The Biden administration is weighing continuing a pause of student loan payments, which would eat up any new revenue from the Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act. That revenue was supposed […] The post Biden Extending Student Loan Moratorium Would Negate 'Inflation Reduction Act's' Impact on Deficit appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x