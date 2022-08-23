Federal Judge Protects The Religious Right Of Marines To Refuse COVID Vaccine

U.S. District Court of Florida Judge Steven Merryday issued an injunction this week against the Department of Defense and the U.S. Marine Corps, allowing US Marines with religious objections to refuse covid vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden Administration.

Liberty Council, a Christian religious rights law firm, sued Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and pursued class action relief on behalf of all U.S. Marines who were denied religious accommodations from the COVID shots. Some religious objectors refuse the vaccines citing research and development that may have involved aborted fetal cells.

Joe Biden attempted and failed to institute vaccine mandates for US businesses and their employees in 2021, but unfortunately this did not extend to soldiers in the US military. Mandates have been fought in courts to varying degrees by current serving within different branches, but the pressure to comply has been extensive. Many have sought religious exemptions, which have been used successfully with other vaccinations, but such rights have been utterly ignored when it comes to the covid mRNA vax.

Keep in mind, new vaccines on average are tested for at least 10 to 15 YEARS before being released to for use by the US public. There is no significant long term data on covid mRNA vaccines developed by companies like Pfizer beyond small studies run by the same pharmaceutical corporations that stand to make massive profits. Some of these studies were only a few weeks to a few months long. Vaccines with minimal testing are able to be administered to the public under emergency authorization from the government, which is what vax companies used to pump out millions of doses.

Vaccine advocates claim that the covid vaccines are “different” and that companies were able to “compress the timeline for study” because of the billions of dollars involved in Operation Warp Speed. This is a misrepresentation of the facts. There is no other precedence in modern vaccine history for such a swift release. Long term testing is not only about money and meeting efficacy standards, it's also about monitoring effects that may not be present in testing in short term studies, but could arise unexpectedly over time. This is why no vaccine has ever been approved by the FDA for public use as quickly as the covid vaccines.

Even the mumps vaccine which was fast-tracked by the US government in 1963 took over 4 years to approve and was rolled out in 1967. This was the fastest approval ever by the FDA until the covid vaccines came along and were rolled out within 10 months from testing to distribution.

The potential effects involved with mRNA technology are specifically concerning for this reason, and because they have never been used on the medical market anywhere in the world until the covid pandemic. This is an issue consistently mentioned by one of the inventors of mRNA tech, Robert Malone, along with thousands of other scientists, and he has been consistently demonized for it in the mainstream media.

In fact, there is NO ONE out there today that can say with any certainty what the long term effects of covid vaccines will be, because there are no long term studies to corroborate claims of safety. At least, if there are long term studies (multi-year studies) on the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, they have not been released.

Maybe there will be limited effects, or no effects, or maybe there will be many. Given the minimal average Infection Fatality Rate of covid, which is 0.23% according to dozens of independent peer reviewed studies, millions of people in the US including many in the military have determined that there is no reason for them to gamble on the jab. Why take the chance on a vaccine with no long term data when the threat of death is so low, especially for younger people?

Judge Steven Merryday issued the following injunction against the Department of Defense and the U.S. Marine Corps:

"The defendants are PRELIMINARILY ENJOINED (1) from enforcing against a member of the class any order, requirement, or rule to accept COVID-19 vaccination, (2) from separating or discharging from the Marine Corps a member of the class who declines COVID-19 vaccination, and (3) from retaliating against a member of the class for the member's asserting statutory rights under RFRA (Religious Freedom Restoration Act)."

According to Liberty Counsel, the class includes:

"All persons on active duty or in the ready reserve (1) who serve under the command of the Marine Corps, (2) who were affirmed by a chaplain as harboring a sincere religious objection, (3) who timely submitted an initial request for a religious accommodation, (4) who were denied the initial request, (5) who timely appealed the denial of the initial request, and (6) who were denied or will be denied after appeal."

This is a big win for individual liberty in the face of medical authoritarianism, and as the covid hysteria continues to subside perhaps people will finally realize how they allowed their fear to get in the way of reason.