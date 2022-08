Paul Pelosi Pleads Guilty, Sentenced To Return To Nancy Pelosi In 5 Days

August 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Insider trading expert and husband of the Speaker of the House Paul Pelosi has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge and has been sentenced to live with Nancy Pelosi again after 5 days in prison.



Read More...