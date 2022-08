Pelosi’s Multimillionaire Husband Beats the Rap for Drunk Driving

August 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D., Calif.) husband, multimillionaire Paul Pelosi, pleaded guilty to drunk driving and causing injury, allowing him to avoid any jail time, Fox News reported Tuesday. The post Pelosi’s Multimillionaire Husband Beats the Rap for Drunk Driving appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...