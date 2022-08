Today in Supreme Court History: August 23, 2007

August 23, 2022 | Tags: Politics, REASON

8/23/2007: John Yates, aboard the Miss Katie boat, threw fish overboard to avoid an inspection. He was prosecuted for destroying property to prevent a federal seizure. In Yates v. United States (2015), the Supreme Court held that the fish was not a "record."

The post Today in Supreme Court History: August 23, 2007 appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...