Biden To Forgive $10k In Student Loans — In Unrelated News, Nation’s Colleges Raise Tuition By $10k

August 24, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HARVARD, MA — President Biden announced plans today to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for anyone making less than $125k per year. In completely unrelated news, the nation's colleges and universities announced plans to immediately raise tuition by $10,000.



