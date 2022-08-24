Brickbat: Ticket to Ride

For Bob and Angie Shepherd, the news kept getting worse. First, Angie's car was stolen from their Alexandria, Virginia, home. Next, police in Prince Georgia's County, Maryland, told them it was used in a murder. And now, District of Columbia officials are demanding the Shepherds pay $400 in tickets accumulated by the people who stole the car, even after the Shepherds sent them documents showing the car had been stolen.

