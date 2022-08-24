Protecting People from Their Own Religious Communities: Pseudonymity in Litigation

August 24, 2022 | Tags: free speech, REASON

This new article of mine will be coming out next year in the Journal of Law and Religion, and I thought I'd serialize it here; there's still plenty of time for editing, so I'd love to hear people's feedback. Here's Part I.A.

[* * *]

Let's begin by laying out the areas where this issue can arise, starting with pseudonymity in litigation.

Generally speaking, American law requires all parties to a lawsuit to be named, so that the public can better monitor the activities of public courts deciding cases using public funds, in the public's name, and relying on government coercive power.[1] Indeed, some courts see this as a facet of members of the public's First Amendment rights to access court records.[2] This rule isn't absolute: Sometimes parties can appear pseudonymously, and one factor that courts consider is whether publicly identifying a party would cause "social stigma" beyond mere "personal embarrassment" or mere damage to reputation.[3] But courts are sharply split on what sorts of social stigma qualify; for instance, some courts have let plaintiffs claiming to have been sexually assaulted proceed pseudonymously, but others haven't.[4]

Yet when plaintiff argues that publicly identifying her (or, somewhat more rarely, him) would cause special stigma because of the likely reactions of her religious community, courts often cite that as a special reason for pseudonymity, for example:

The Court recognizes that victims of sexual assault often wish to keep their identities secret out of fear of embarrassment or social stigmatization. Those concerns alone, however, are insufficient to permit a plaintiff to proceed under a pseudonym. Doe v. Princeton Univ., 2019 WL 5587327, at *4 (D.N.J. Oct. 30, 2019). However, if a movant shows that her specific circumstances demonstrate a risk of serious social stigmatization surpassing a general fear of embarrassment, courts may consider those circumstances in favor of granting the motion. Doe v. Neverson, 820 F. App'x 984, 988 (11th Cir. 2020) (reversing the denial of a motion to proceed under a pseudonym because the district court failed to consider the potential significant social stigmatization on account of the movant's membership in "a strict Muslim household where under their cultural beliefs and traditions such a sexual assault would have the tendency to bring shame and humiliation upon [the movant's] family.").[5]

The same has arisen as to potentially controversial voluntary sex-related behavior. One court allowed an erotic dancer to litigate her wages-and-hours claim pseudonymous­ly in part because "her parents are devoutly religious members of a Christian church."[6] The Seventh Circuit granted, without discussion, a motion that similarly justified pseudonymity for Notre Dame students who were admitting premarital sexual activity and contraceptive use (or at least use of contraceptives that some view as abortifacients).[7]

Still other cases granted motions for pseudonymity on the grounds that the plaintiffs were suing religious leaders (Orthodox rabbis), and their religious community was alleged to be hostile to those who air accusations before outsiders.[8] Those cases also involved alleged sexual victimization, but their logic would apply to other intra-community disputes as well; one case, for instance, relied on an article that

describes at length the cultural factors within the Orthodox Jewish community inhibiting dissent among its members, including: "the overwhelming concern with shame (a child who makes an abuse claim can be thought to bring shame on his whole family);" "the thinking that virtually any public complaint about another person amounts to slander;" and the notion that "say[ing] anything bad about the community" would be "desecrating God's name."[9]

Two other cases allowed pseudonymity for people who had been accused of sexual misconduct, and who were suing their universities on the grounds that they had been wrongly disciplined based on such allegations. Their theory was that litigating would make clear that they had engaged in premarital sex (though, they argued, consensual premarital sex), and that revealing this would stigmatize them in their community.

In one of the cases, the court accepted the argument that pseudonymity was proper because the alleged abuser was a citizen of Kuwait, "where 'sexual activity outside of marriage goes against religious and cultural values' and 'sexual relations outside of marriage are illegal,'" which creates a "heightened risk of stigma and retaliation the plaintiff alleges that [he] faces in his home country."[10] In the other, the court accepted the argument that "this case involves students who attend a strictly religious school that expressly prohibits pre-marital sex"; that "[m]any of these students, including Plaintiff, seek entry into the clergy or religious-affiliated groups after graduation"; and that "disclosure of their identities in connection with their extra-marital sexual activities risks exposing Plaintiff, as well as the unnamed students, to ridicule and even ostracization from their own religious community."[11]

And in principle, the same argument could arise with regard to lawsuits that stem from, say, altercations at bars or casinos, filed by plaintiffs whose religious communities frown on alcohol or gambling;[12] lawsuits over interest-bearing debt transactions filed by plaintiffs whose religious communities condemn such transactions; or divorce suits—or for that matter any claims that would require mentioning a litigant's divorce—when the litigant's religious community condemns divorce.[13]

As it happens, all the decided cases involve situations where some courts would allow pseudonymity even absent concerns about opprobrium in a religious community. Many cases, for instance, do allow pseudonymity for plaintiffs alleging sexual assault, and for plaintiffs alleging unsound university accusations of assault.[14] Some cases have done the same for defendants who are sued for allegedly copying pornography, and for erotic dancers who are suing for labor law violations.[15] And while I know of no cases that have allowed pseudonymity related merely to claims of contraceptive use, some cases have allowed pseudonymity as to sexual matters more broadly.[16] There thus is no crisp scenario in which litigants definitely cannot normally get pseudonymity, but can get it if they belong to a particular religious community.

But at the same time, in all these scenarios, some courts do deny pseudonymity to ordinary litigants.[17] And the cases cited above show that the claimed reactions of the litigant's religious community are being treated as one factor cutting in favor of pseudonymity.

Moreover, the cases are focusing on the litigant's religious community. For instance, the fact that a litigant's actions—or even just what the litigant is accused of—would lead to opprobrium within the litigant's professional community, to the point of potential economic ruin, is generally rejected as a basis for pseudonymity.[18] Likewise, if an Alcoholics Anonymous leader seeks pseudonymity in a lawsuit stemming from a drunk driving arrest or a bar fight, on the grounds that identifying him would reveal that he had been drinking and might diminish his standing among AA members, it seems unlikely that he would get pseudonymity.[19] It is the religious basis for the potential opprobrium that weighs in favor of the litigant.

To be sure, considering religion in such situations might be sound. Recognizing that some people might be more vulnerable to community stigma because of their religious community membership could well be praised as the governmental "neutrality in the face of religious differences" that Sherbert v. Verner[20] said was at least constitutionally permissible (even though it wouldn't be constitutionally mandatory here, for reasons discussed in Part II). My point here is simply that the law here, like some other accommodations of religion, is indeed treating religion specially.

For a helpful contrast, consider concerns about actual physical violence rather than social or professional stigma. When there is evidence of real risk of such violence—for instance, possible physical retaliation against people who cooperated with the government[21] or risk of violence against an asylum seeker in his home country[22]—courts do indeed generally allow pseudonymity, entirely apart from whether the violence stems from religious views.[23] The same would apply to people who fear religion-related violence, as in Doe v. Dordoni, which allowed pseudonymity based on a reasonable fear of violent reprisal in Saudi Arabia based on a Saudi citizen's conversion from Islam to Christianity.[24]

And if a woman suing for sexual assault can credibly show that, if she is publicly identified as a rape victim, she faces a serious risk of "honor killing" (or even nondeadly violence) from family members,[25] that would suffice to justify pseudonymity under normal religion-neutral pseudonymity precedents.[26] The rule allowing pseudonymity in order to diminish a risk of physical violence would thus be religion-neutral in such cases. Not so with the courts' allowing pseudonymity to prevent social retaliation by a religious community.

