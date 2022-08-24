The FBI’s Gestapo Tactics: Hallmarks of an Authoritarian Regime

“We want no Gestapo or Secret Police. FBI is tending in that direction.”—Harry Truman With every passing day, the United States government borrows yet another leaf from Nazi Germany’s playbook: Secret police. Secret courts. Secret government agencies. Surveillance. Censorship. Intimidation. Harassment. Torture. Brutality. Widespread corruption. Entrapment. Indoctrination. Indefinite detention. These are not tactics used by constitutional republics, …



