The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The FBI’s Gestapo Tactics: Hallmarks of an Authoritarian Regime

August 24, 2022   |   Tags: ,
“We want no Gestapo or Secret Police. FBI is tending in that direction.”—Harry Truman With every passing day, the United States government borrows yet another leaf from Nazi Germany’s playbook: Secret police. Secret courts. Secret government agencies. Surveillance. Censorship. Intimidation. Harassment. Torture. Brutality. Widespread corruption. Entrapment. Indoctrination. Indefinite detention. These are not tactics used by constitutional republics, …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x