Warnock Voted for COVID Bill That Sent $75K to Social Justice Group He Founded 

August 24, 2022   |   Tags:

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) voted for a COVID-19 relief bill that steered $75,000 to a nonprofit social justice group he founded and which is run by the church that supplements his Senate salary to the tune of over $100,000, according to government records. The post Warnock Voted for COVID Bill That Sent $75K to Social Justice Group He Founded  appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


