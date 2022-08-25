Biden Brings a Butter Knife to an Iranian Gunfight August 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT It’s tempting to view the U.S. airstrikes this week in Syria against an Iranian-aligned target with optimism—a signal that President Joe Biden is finally done negotiating with a regime that inspired the near murder of Salman Rushdie and is still trying to murder Donald Trump, John Bolton, and Mike Pompeo. The post Biden Brings a Butter Knife to an Iranian Gunfight appeared first on Washington Free Beacon. It’s tempting to view the U.S. airstrikes this week in Syria against an Iranian-aligned target with optimism—a signal that President Joe Biden is finally done negotiating with a regime that inspired the near murder of Salman Rushdie and is still trying to murder Donald Trump, John Bolton, and Mike Pompeo. The post Biden Brings a Butter Knife to an Iranian Gunfight appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.

Read More...

Biden Brings a Butter Knife to an Iranian Gunfight August 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT It’s tempting to view the U.S. airstrikes this week in Syria against an Iranian-aligned target with optimism—a signal that President Joe Biden is finally done negotiating with a regime that inspired the near murder of Salman Rushdie and is still trying to murder Donald Trump, John Bolton, and Mike Pompeo. The post Biden Brings a Butter Knife to an Iranian Gunfight appeared first on Washington Free Beacon. It’s tempting to view the U.S. airstrikes this week in Syria against an Iranian-aligned target with optimism—a signal that President Joe Biden is finally done negotiating with a regime that inspired the near murder of Salman Rushdie and is still trying to murder Donald Trump, John Bolton, and Mike Pompeo. The post Biden Brings a Butter Knife to an Iranian Gunfight appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.

Read More...