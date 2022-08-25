If Complaint Is Successful, Judge Who Approved Warrant for FBI Trump Raid Will Be Removed

August 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tea Party Patriots Action, a nonprofit conservative group, filed a federal complaint seeking to remove the Florida judge who had approved the FBI warrant used to raid the private Florida […] The post If Complaint Is Successful, Judge Who Approved Warrant for FBI Trump Raid Will Be Removed appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...