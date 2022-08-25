The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

If Complaint Is Successful, Judge Who Approved Warrant for FBI Trump Raid Will Be Removed

August 25, 2022   |   Tags:

Tea Party Patriots Action, a nonprofit conservative group, filed a federal complaint seeking to remove the Florida judge who had approved the FBI warrant used to raid the private Florida […] The post If Complaint Is Successful, Judge Who Approved Warrant for FBI Trump Raid Will Be Removed appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x