LA Homeless Authority Doesn't Want Anyone Saying The Word "Homeless"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The LA Homeless Services Authority has put out a call for the word ‘homeless’ to be dropped, claiming that the term is ‘outdated and dehumanising’, and leads to ‘othering’.

The Authority, which has the word Homeless in its name, wants to see it replaced with terms such as ‘people who live outside’ in order to “emphasize personhood over housing status.”

Our unhoused neighbors are human, and the language we use should reflect that.

Let's abandon outdated, "othering", and dehumanizing terminology- and instead, adopt people-centered language that emphasize personhood over housing status. pic.twitter.com/w3u2pfFbjf — LA Homeless Services Authority (@LAHomeless) August 22, 2022

What other terms are off limits now?

How about "person who is addicted and mentally ill lighting fires in the brush outside my house and walking into traffic naked in the middle of the night"? (True story, thanks to the 344 Metro line) — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) August 22, 2022

Of course, none of this will actually do anything to improve the homelessness people living outside epidemic that is ravaging practically every city in the country and getting worse.

Figures from January 2020 show that more than 580,000 people were homeless in the U.S. on a given night, with an estimated 226,000 of them sleeping outside, in cars, or in abandoned buildings. The real number is likely to be exponentially higher.

in 2019, Los Angeles’ head of homelessness resigned after presiding over a 33% increase in homelessness over the course of just five years.

Homelessness comes hand in hand with drug dependence, crime, mental illness, an increase in disease, and the ruination of communities.

Don’t say ‘homeless’ though.

This policing of language is now a common trait used as a way of avoiding dealing with major societal issues.

Pedophiles are now to be described as “minor attracted persons”, while “women” or “mothers” are being replaced with “birthing people” or “pregnant people” to appease people with gender dysphoria or just straight up mental illness.

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine in the U.S. has issued a new guide, advising hospitals and health carers to change their language to be more “gender-inclusive”.

The guide lists “traditional terms” such as ‘breast milk’ and then suggests woke alternatives including “human milk”, “parent’s milk”, and most ridiculously “father’s milk.”

This trend has reached as far as dictionaries literally changing the definition of the word “female” to include anyone who identifies as one.

We face a future where if you type the ‘wrong’ word, Google will correct your language to help you become more ‘inclusive’.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.