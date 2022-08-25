Lawless! Biden Side-steps Constitution In Promise To Write Off Student Loans

August 25, 2022

In a blatantly unconstitutional move, President Biden yesterday announced that his Administration would be obligating upwards of half a trillion dollars - or more - to "forgive" student loans in households making $125K per year or less. Good thing the Inflation Reduction Act was passed or we might be in real trouble! Also today: Did you know the US was still occupying and bombing Syria? Watch today's Liberty Report:



