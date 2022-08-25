The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Man Recalls Harrowing Moment When Government Agents Forced Him To Sign $100K Loan At Gunpoint

August 25, 2022   |   Tags: ,

PORTLAND, OR — President Biden has recently announced that he will be canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for all borrowers who cannot pay for loans they were forced into against their will. Local man Anthony Harb has agreed to recount his gut-wrenching and harrowing story of how he was coerced at gunpoint below:


