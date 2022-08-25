Most Americans Believe the FBI is Now ‘Biden’s Gestapo’
August 25, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYUp until recently, it would have been unthinkable, but one of the numerous catastrophic consequences of the Biden administration’s reign of terror has been a plummeting of trust in once-revered institutions. Former Trump advisor Roger Stone said it in November 2021: “We have a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments