Ohio’s Tim Ryan Backs Teachers’ Union in Last-Minute Strike

A teachers strike in Ohio has transformed into a microcosm of how the state’s two Senate candidates view public education, with Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan walking the picket lines and Republican J.D. Vance blasting the union for harming children. The post Ohio’s Tim Ryan Backs Teachers’ Union in Last-Minute Strike appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


