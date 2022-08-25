Pfizer's Paxlovid Shows No Benefit In Younger Adults: Study

Pfizer's Covid-19 pill, which President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci all experienced "rare" rebound cases after taking, provides 'little or no benefit for younger adults,' according to the Washington Post, citing an Israeli study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The results from a 109,000-patient Israeli study are likely to renew questions about the U.S. government’s use of Paxlovid, which has become the go-to treatment for COVID-19 due to its at-home convenience. The Biden administration has spent more than $10 billion purchasing the drug and making it available at thousands of pharmacies through its test-and-treat initiative.

Researchers found that while the drug reduced hospitalizations among those aged 65 and older by around 75% when taken shortly after infection, those aged between 40 and 65 saw no measurable benefit.

PFIZER COVID PILL SHOWS LITTLE, NO BENEFIT FOR YOUNG ADULTS: AP



But huge benefit for yacht makers — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 24, 2022

"Paxlovid will remain important for people at the highest risk of severe COVID-19, such as seniors and those with compromised immune systems," said Dr. David Boulware, a University of Minnesota researcher and physician. "But for the vast majority of Americans who are now eligible, this really doesn’t have a lot of benefit."

The FDA authorized Paxlovid late last year for adults and children 12 and older who are considered high risk - which includes the obese, diabetics, and those with heart disease. Over 42% of US adults are considered obese - around 138 million people, according to the CDC.

Earlier this summer, Pfizer acknowledged that an independent study of Paxlovid showed no significant benefit in healthy adults - vaccinated or not.

Just under 4 million prescriptions of the 5-day treatment have been filled since it was authorized, according to federal records.

On Wednesday, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz did damage control for Pfizer - telling the Post in an email that Paxlovid helps reduce hospitalizations in people 50 and older according to several recent non-peer-reviewed papers.

"Risk for severe outcomes from COVID is along a gradient, and the growing body of evidence is showing that individuals between the ages of 50 and 64 can also benefit from Paxlovid," said Munoz.