Protecting People from Their Own Religious Communities: Subpoenas, Political Disclosures, Public Records

This new article of mine will be coming out next year in the Journal of Law and Religion, and I thought I'd serialize it here; there's still plenty of time for editing, so I'd love to hear people's feedback. Here's the rest of Part I.

[* * *]

Let's now turn to some other areas beyond pseudonymity of litigants.

[A.] Allowing Subpoenas Used to Identify Defendants

So far we have discussed people who want to call on the coercive power of the court system without having to name themselves as plaintiffs. But people may also want to stop coercive subpoenas aimed at uncovering their identities as potential defendants. Those people's concerns are often just about being fired or professionally blacklisted if they are identified as having publicly criticized their employer, or about being retaliated against by the government if they are identified as having publicly criticized government officials.[1] But sometimes the defendants also argue that they would be ostracized by their religious communities.[2]

Some defendants in lawsuits claiming copyright infringement by viewers and sharers of pornographic films, for instance, have sought pseudonymity based in part on the argument that "having my name or identifying or personal information further associated with the [porn film] is embarrassing, damaging to my reputation in the community at large and in my religious community"[3] (though it's not clear how much weight that argument had in the courts' decisions). Likewise, a potential defendant in a copyright case brought by the Jehovah's Witnesses sought anonymity in part because "if Watch Tower discovers his identity, the revelation of his identity would damage or destroy his relationships with friends and family who are active members of the Jehovah's Witness community"—"he has been part of the Jehovah's Witness community his whole life, and so the pain of social exclusion would be overwhelming."[4] A similar argument was made by an Orthodox Jewish blogger ("Orthomom") whose identity was being sought, as a potential libel defendant, via a subpoena directed to her blog hosting company.[5]

Courts will sometimes allow defendants to resist a subpoena even apart from the effects on the defendants in their religious communities, especially if the court concludes that the lawsuit is likely to be legally unfounded[6] and the lawsuit is over "political, religious, or literary speech."[7] But the question remains: Should such threat of stigma specifically within a religious community be part of the analysis, as the defendants in the just-cited cases argued?[8]

Note that here, unlike with plaintiff-side anonymity, the defendants often do seek to hide their identities even from their litigation adversaries, and not just from the public. And if the court concludes that plaintiff has a viable legal claim, then it would presumably deny the defendant's request for total anonymity, since the plaintiff must be entitled to identify the defendant to gather information needed to allow the plaintiff's case to go forward—for instance, information needed to establish the defendant's state of mind, or to eventually satisfy a judgment against the defendant. Nonetheless, the court could still order that the defendant's identity be revealed only subject to a protective order thar bars the plaintiff from revealing the information to others[9] (or perhaps even bars the plaintiff's lawyers from revealing the information to plaintiff[10]).

[B.] Disclosing Information About Political Contributions and Political Petition Signatures

Political contributions—either to candidates or to independent advocacy groups that seek to influence elections—often have to be disclosed under campaign finance laws, and are then made available to the public. The same is true in many states for petition signatures (whether for initiative, referendum, recall, or candidate qualification).[11]

The Supreme Court has held that donor or signer information could be treated as confidential if there is sufficient evidence of likely "harassment" or "reprisals" against donors,[12] including firing by employers.[13] It's not clear just what might qualify as harassment or reprisals, but some donors or signers might argue that they face a risk of ostracism by their religious community or even excommunication if their identities become known. (Imagine, for instance, people who would like to donate to a pro-abortion-rights initiative, or to sign such a petition, but are afraid of being shunned by their or their family's religious group, which believes abortion is murder.)

[C.] Public Records

The possible reactions of a person's religious community can likewise potentially affect judgments about anonymity in public records.[14] This is especially so as to license applications: For instance, New York law requires a license to possess a firearm, and the licenses are public records unless (among other things) the licensing offer finds that "the applicant has reason to believe he or she may be subject to unwarranted harassment upon disclosure of such information."[15] Applicants could presumably claim, by analogy to the pseudonymity cases, that they belong to a pacifist religious community that frowns on firearms (or at least handguns),[16] and that disclosing their applications might prompt "unwarranted harassment" from coreligionists.[17]

Likewise, some states treat liquor licenses as public records.[18] These applications may have to include the names of individual corporate officers and shareholders,[19] and even if they just have the names of the corporate or LLC owner, public record documents for those entities will generally include the name of corporate officers. Some people might be reluctant to have their connection to alcohol businesses publicized, because they might be afraid the publicity will lead them to be condemned by their coreligionists. Public records laws may leave room for government agencies to accommodate such desire for privacy, if the laws have exceptions for when disclosure would produce "unwarranted harassment"[20] or would be "a clearly unwarranted invasion of privacy," judged by "the customs, mores, or ordinary views of the community."[21]

Marriage licenses are also public records in many states.[22] Some applicants might want the records concealed on the grounds that many in their religious community would condemn their particular marriage (e.g., because community members condemn interfaith marriages, or reject divorces and view a remarriage as bigamous).

Finally, more generally, public records laws can be used to disclose a wide range of other contacts between people and the government (such as arrest reports). In some situations, these disclosures could similarly jeopardize people's standing in their religious communities, and public agencies might argue that they should redact those people's names when releasing information in response to public records requests.[23]

