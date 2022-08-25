Ron DeSantis Detonates Truth Bombs All Over Benedict Biden’s Student Debt Redistribution Plan

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks on certain subjects, there’s really no need for commentary. You just let him loose and watch the truth bombs fall.

Today’s topic was the Biden-Harris regime’s plan to “forgive” student debt, also known as redistribution of debt away from those who took it on and placed squarely on the backs of those who have been fiscally responsible.

.@GovRonDeSantis: “It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody that got like a PhD in Gender Studies. That’s not fair. That’s not right.” https://t.co/al6fbfxC3q pic.twitter.com/Zaib6PHpzy — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2022

“It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody that got like a PhD in Gender Studies. That’s not fair. That’s not right,” he said. “If you’re going to talk about debt, then you should look at who has benefitted the most from all this exorbitant debt that has been taken out over the last generation. It’s the universities.”

Truth bombs dropped.

