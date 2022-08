Wife Puts ‘I Did That’ Stickers Next To Socks Husband Keeps Leaving On Floor

August 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HUNTERS RIDGE, MS — Local wife and mother of three Hannah Baxter was tired of constantly reminding her husband, Brad, to put his socks in the dirty clothes hamper. So, she got passive-aggressive and had "I did that!" stickers printed with his face on it.



Read More...