Nation Suffering Black Ink Shortage After Release Of Trump Affidavit

August 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — The nation is reportedly facing yet another shortage under the Biden administration, this time on black printer ink. The culprit appears to be the affidavit justifying the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, as nearly the entire packet was redacted with black lines through just about everything the Justice Department typed up to support the raid. Staples and Office Depot locations across the country put up "out of stock" signs earlier today, their whole stock having been snapped up by the Department of Justice as they attempted to print the document this morning. Interns were seen frantically running into various office supply stores all over the country and asking for all the black ink they could get. Several also purchased Snickers bars at the checkstand. The Biden administration says they are trying to solve the problem by sending $1 billion in black ink to Ukraine and passing more regulations on the manufacture and sale of the product.



