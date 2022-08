Today in Supreme Court History: August 26, 1964

August 26, 2022 | Tags: Politics, REASON

8/26/1964: Lyndon B. Johnson nominated as Democratic candidate for president. He would make two appointments to the Supreme Court: Justices Abe Fortas and Thurgood Marshall.

