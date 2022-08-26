Under Biden, You’re 4 Times More Likely to Face an IRS Audit

August 26, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

1 in 111 taxpayers might be audited due to Inflation Increase Act. “I direct that any additional resources… shall not be used to increase the share of small businesses or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels,” Treasury Secretary Yellen wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. That directive has been …



Read More...