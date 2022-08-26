WATCH: Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 8

August 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This week President Joe Biden appeased the radical liberals in his party by unilaterally canceling up to $40,000 worth of student debt for households earning $249,000 a year. Former Obama adviser Jason Furman called it "reckless" and "indefensible." Legal experts echoed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D., Calif.) assessment that Biden lacks the authority to forgive […] The post WATCH: Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 8 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...