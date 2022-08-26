Watch: WH Press Secretary Refuses To Answer Question "What Is Semi-Fascism?"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After Joe Biden declared that so called MAGA Republicans are “semi-fascists” and “a threat to our democracy,” and charged that they “embrace political violence,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to explain what Biden meant.

Earlier in the day, a yelling Biden blurted “The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security,” and further declared that “MAGA Republicans” are “a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace — embrace — political violence. They don’t believe in democracy.”

“It’s not hyperbole,” he continued, adding “America is at a genuine inflection point. It occurs every six or seven generations in world history,” and further proclaiming “What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy… It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism.”

“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden said, adding “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

In a later appearance on CNN, Jean-Pierre attempted to word salad her way out of explaining what “semi-fascism” is.

Host Don Lemon directly asked “the President likened what he called extreme MAGA philosophy to semi-fascism. What exactly is semi-fascism, Karine?”

When the Press Secretary immediately veered off the subject, Lemon interjected and stated “with all due respect. We have a short amount of time. I want to get to all those things But if you’ll answer my question, we can get to those things.”

He again asked “what exactly is semi-fascism?”

Jean-Pierre again refused to answer and testily snapped “by having this back and forth we are actually taking away from the time.”

Jean-Pierre repeated the claim that “this MAGA element of the Republican Party” is “attacking our democracy, they are taking away our freedom.”

Despite not answering the question, Lemon thanked her for answering the question.

