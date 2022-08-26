We Have Their Names: At Least 12 WH Officials Could Get Bailout from Biden’s Student Debt Plan – Report

August 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

At least a dozen White House officials will be among the beneficiaries of the estimated $300 billion taxpayer-funded student loan debt cancellation President Joe Biden announced Wednesday. Biden said he […] The post We Have Their Names: At Least 12 WH Officials Could Get Bailout from Biden's Student Debt Plan - Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...