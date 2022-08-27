The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

7th Formerly Healthy 26-Year-Old Canadian Doctor Dies Within a 2-Week Period

We have reported on a line of young, healthy doctors that have died in Canada within two weeks after being coerced into taking the deadly, experimental COVID shots.  Now, a seventh doctor, who was a 26-year-old neurosurgeon, has died. The Gateway Pundit reported: As time goes by, the death toll among Canada’s medical professionals rises. …


