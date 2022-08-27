Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Trolls Media Over What Trump Had

Sobbing, Dilbert creator Scott Adams declared, “Trump had… DOCUMENTS!”

He continued, “People, let’s try to soldier on. Be strong! Be strong. We can do this if we stick together.”

Stop what you are doing and watch @ScottAdamsSays masterfully troll the entire media “Trump had…DOCUMENTS!” pic.twitter.com/6omIitWfgv — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 27, 2022

