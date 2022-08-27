The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Trolls Media Over What Trump Had

Sobbing, Dilbert creator Scott Adams declared, “Trump had… DOCUMENTS!”

He continued, “People, let’s try to soldier on. Be strong! Be strong. We can do this if we stick together.”

