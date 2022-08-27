Medicine Regulators in October 2020: COVID Shots cause Heart Damage, Blood Clots, harm to Children & Death (Video)

It is almost hard to believe that it has been almost 3 years since the plandemic began, and it’s been only slightly less time than that in which we were exposing it and the dangers of the experimental mRNA shots, fraudulently referred to as “vaccines.” It’s also interesting how the bought-and-paid-for Mockingbird media covered for …



Read More...