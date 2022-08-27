The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Self-Styled ‘Moderate’ Wiley Nickel Partnered With Liberal Group Working to Defund Police, End Cash Bail

As a congressional candidate, North Carolina's Wiley Nickel describes himself as a moderate seeking "bipartisan solutions." As a state lawmaker, the Democrat partnered with a liberal policy group working to defund police and end cash bail. The post Self-Styled ‘Moderate’ Wiley Nickel Partnered With Liberal Group Working to Defund Police, End Cash Bail appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


