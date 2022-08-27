SWATTED: Exclusive Interview and Never Before Seen Footage With Marjorie Taylor Greene

August 27, 2022

The left is so opposed to anti-groomer bills, they tried to get a Congresswoman and her family killed by police. They had Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home “SWATted,” which means they called to have police raid the home over an “active shooter.”

Brian Glenn from Right Side Broadcasting Network sat down with Rep. Greene to discuss it and to show never-before-seen footage.

Not only is SWATting extremely dangerous, it also drains precious resources from law enforcement while pulling them away from addressing actual crimes.

The unhinged radical left knows no boundaries that prevent them from doing stupid things in defense of their various causes. This is a dangerous trend, and it’s noteworthy that you never hear about leftist political figures getting SWATted. Hmm.

