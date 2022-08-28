California Demands More Inflation – Bans Gasoline in New Car Sales by 2035

August 28, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Leading the Way Towards More Inflation. CA continues to lead the way: “Experts said the new California rule, in both its stringency and reach, could stand alongside the Washington law as one of the world’s most important climate change policies.” https://t.co/l19OOcsLgF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 24, 2022 New Mandates and Fines All new cars …



Read More...