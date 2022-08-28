Cruz: Benedict Biden’s Iran Deal “Will Be a Gift of a Nuclear Arsenal for the Ayatollah”

The revived Iran Nuclear Deal appears to be heading toward completion in the coming weeks and Senator Ted Cruz has some thoughts:

The effect of a Biden Iran deal will be a gift of a nuclear arsenal for the Ayatollah. #Verdict pic.twitter.com/6zsIg9o2Cq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 28, 2022

