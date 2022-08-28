Government Challenged Over Efforts To Undermine Sixth Amendment Rights, Unfairly Deny Protections to Citizens in Criminal Cases
August 28, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYWASHINGTON, D.C. — The Rutherford Institute has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to rein in the government’s power to indiscriminately pick and choose the laws by which it will abide, especially as it relates to the rights of the accused in criminal cases. Weighing in before the Supreme Court in two cases, Khorrami v. Arizona and Smith …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments