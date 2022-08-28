Houston Murderer Dead After Setting Homes on Fire, Then Gunning Victims Down With Shotgun as They Fleed

Houston police killed a suspected arsonist and murderer, but not before he claimed three victims early Sunday morning.

According to KHOU, he set fire to multiple homes, then waited outside with a shotgun with which to murder them:

Firefighters arrived at the scene first and began fighting the fire when the suspect started shooting. Police said they don’t know if the suspect was firing at HFD, but that firefighters had to take cover. An HPD officer arrived and spotted the suspect in the parking lot wearing all black and armed with a shotgun when the officer shot and killed the suspect. Two other victims were deceased at the scene in the shooting. A third victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. Two other victims were shot and injured, but only one was taken to the hospital. “I’ve seen things that I haven’t seen before in 32 years, and it’s happened time and time again,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the scene. “We just ask that the community come together.” Finner said the suspect may have been recently evicted, which could’ve led to the shooting.

Crime is rising rapidly across Democrat hellholes like Houston. They seem to be getting stranger as well. People are desperate and are lashing out against a system they believe has failed them. Under Joe Biden, it has.

