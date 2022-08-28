The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Moderna Sues Pfizer Over COVID-19 “Vaccine” mRNA Technology Patent

The big pharma companies are infighting. Moderna has decided to sue Pfizer/BioNTech over the mRNA technology patents used to make the COVID-19 “vaccines.” On Friday, Moderna in a press release that Pfizer was infringing patents central to Moderna’s mRNA technology platform used to develop the COVID vaccine. A widely distributed COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer …


