Rescue Party Finds Note Scrawled In Church Nursery: ‘We Cannot Get Out. We Hear Drums, Drums In The Deep. They Are Coming.’

August 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BATON ROUGE, LA — A rescue party going through the wreckage formerly known as the "First Baptist Baton Rouge Nursery" found an ominous note scrawled out, warning that "they are coming."



Read More...